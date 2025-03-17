For sale in Dewsbury: Inside an incredible £800,000 property in Dewsbury with its own cinema and sauna

This luxury home, on Carr Lane, combines luxury, space, and privacy in one of Yorkshire's most sought-after locations.

Upon entering the house, there is a spacious reception hall, which seamlessly connects to the heart of the home-a generous open plan kitchen and dining area.

From the hallway, you'll also find a versatile music/cinema room ideal for entertainment, and an expansive games room complete with a private shower room and sauna. A convenient door from the games room provides access to the large integrated garage, offering plenty of storage and workshop space.

The property continues to impress with a large inner hallway that features boiler room/cloakroom.

This hallway leads to the elegant living room, which is highlighted by a stunning feature fireplace and large windows.

A separate inner section of the house offers additional privacy and functionality, with a utility room, and a comfortable double bedroom, perfect for guests or extended family members.

On the first floor, the property offers two spacious bedrooms, each benefiting from luxurious en-suite bathrooms, providing a private retreat for their occupants. Additionally, there are two more generously sized double bedrooms, along with a well-equipped family bathroom.

Externally, the gated driveway provides ample parking for several vehicles

A charming feature pond sits outside the living room window, adding a sense of tranquility to the front of the home.

The rear garden is a large, manicured lawn, complemented by a patio area that overlooks breathtaking open fields, offering a perfect space for outdoor dining, relaxation, and enjoying the surrounding countryside.

This incredible home, on Carr Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £820,000.

For more information contact estate agent, Yorkshire's Finest, on 01484627641.

