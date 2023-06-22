Inside this new-look contemporary home, for sale in prime location near Dewsbury

This impressive home has undergone full and lavish modernisation to create a high spec, contemporary interior.

It's a family property, with the option of a self-contained annexe on the lower ground floor, where there is a small second kitchen.

In total, this spacious home has six double bedrooms, three bathrooms, five reception rooms and two home offices, with a cinema room and a gymnasium included.

The stunning, open plan, living and dining kitchen with central island and breakfast bar has NEFF appliances that include two ovens, a microwave, a warming drawer, dishwasher, an integrated fridge and freezer, a five ring induction hob and an internal mounted island downdraft extractor, with a Montpellier tall fridge and freezer.

There's also an integral double garage.Solar panels and zoned underfloor heating throughout are installed, and help to keep running costs down.

A C-Bus electrical system controls house heating and lighting, along with garden lighting, with a manual digital control system on each floor, with added controls by an app on iPad or mobile phone.

The entire house has been re-wired, and has a new underfloor heating system.In the home cinema is a wall-mounted 120-i nch screen with Dolby Atmos speakers, and there are Sony wall mounted TV's in all reception rooms and the kitchen. An Evonic E1800 evoflame fire is in the living room.

The lovely, far reaching views from both house and garden are maximised wherever possible, with al fresco dining terraces either side of the living kitchen.A south-facing garden has a level lawn with raised decking, and a sunken garden with pathways.

This property in Daleside, Thornhill, Dewsbury, is for sale at a price of £975,000 with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

