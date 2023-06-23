News you can trust since 1858
Take a tour around this family home with views that stretch for miles

In its elevated position that provides panoramic views over surrounding countryside, this detached home offers stylish family accommodation.
By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
An overview of the Briestfield Road property for sale at £535,000.An overview of the Briestfield Road property for sale at £535,000.
Sit back and relax in the lounge while admiring the valley vista that stretches out as far as the landmark Emley mast, or gaze out from the dining room windows, or the office desk.

The main living area of this home is on the first floor, where both dining and living rooms can access the timber balcony with glass balustrade.

A fully fitted dining kitchen also maximises the views, and leads out to the balcony.

In the kitchen with vaulted ceiling are handmade oak units with chrome handles, along with granite work surfaces, and plinth lighting.

Integrated appliances include a freezer, fridge, and Beko dishwasher.

Two sizeable bedrooms on this floor are served by a shower room. One has fitted wardrobes and the other has outdoor access.

A ground floor entrance porch with Yorkshire stone flagged floor leads to a versatile room currently used as an office, with a guest w.c., and the staircase behind a solid oak door.

A sitting room with a view....and doors to a timber balcony with glass balustrade.A sitting room with a view....and doors to a timber balcony with glass balustrade.
There's also a utility room at this level, and internal access to the integral double garage.

Two second-floor bedrooms with fitted wardrobes look over the scenic landscape, one with en suite shower room, and both with eaves storage. There's another shower room at this level.

Gardens include a front lawn with planted borders, and a stone paved patio with raised planting to the rear.

The driveway has parking for multiple vehicles.

The balcony with views that stretch as far as Emley Mast.The balcony with views that stretch as far as Emley Mast.
Howroyd View, Briestfield Road, Dewsbury, is for sale at £535,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent​, tel.

A versatile ground floor room that is currently used as an office.A versatile ground floor room that is currently used as an office.
The kitchen has handmade oak units with granite work surfaces.The kitchen has handmade oak units with granite work surfaces.
One of the double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes.One of the double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes.
A modern shower room within the house.A modern shower room within the house.
An outdoor patio area, ideal for al fresco dining or entertaining.An outdoor patio area, ideal for al fresco dining or entertaining.
