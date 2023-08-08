Inside high spec home with a showpiece hall and staircase, and luxury bedrooms

This contemporary, glitzy family home in a central village location has surrounding countryside, and sits within a large plot of just under an acre.

With accommodation over three floors, the large hallway with its timber curved staircase is immediately impressive, and leads to ground floor rooms including an open plan living and dining kitchen.

The kitchen has a full range of fitted units with a granite island and breakfast bar: integrated appliances with an inset sink and 'quooker' tap include a microwave and steam oven, a double electric oven a five-ring induction hob, and a fridge freezer and split dishwasher.

The kitchen is open to a sitting room that has bi-folding doors out to the garden, so ideal for entertaining or extending indoors to outdoors during the warmer months.

A utility, boot room and WC are all further ground floor facilities.

From an open plan landing with glass balustrade on the first floor are four double bedrooms, including two that have their own en suite facilities with plush dressing rooms, and a luxurious bathroom with a four piece suite comprising a vanity washbasin and a large spa bath with lights. The shower is within a glazed cubicle.

Two further double bedrooms with velux windows and eaves storage are above on the second floor, with another bathroom.

An electric gate opens to a driveway with parking, and a detached, double garage with potential to convert to a flat or other facility. A lawned garden with patio lies to the front.

The extensive lawned garden or pony paddock backs onto open farmland and there’s a timber stable, suitable for keeping a horse or pony.

Thorntree Farm, Drub Lane, Drub, has a £1,200,000 price tag, and is for sale with Robert Watts Signature Homes, Birkenshaw. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

