The properties, including this one at Sunny Court in Batley, were all added to the market this weekThe properties, including this one at Sunny Court in Batley, were all added to the market this week
These 15 homes in Batley and Birstall are new to the market this week and currently for sale on Rightmove

If you are looking for a new home, then one of these properties recently added to the market could be just for you.
By Dominic Brown
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

These 15 homes in Batley and Birstall are all currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Inside this ultra-modern home near Mirfield, with fabulous garden facilities

This property on Brownhill Road, Birstall, is on sale with Barkers Estate Agents priced £570,000

1. Brownhill Road

This property on Brownhill Road, Birstall, is on sale with Barkers Estate Agents priced £570,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Sunny Court, Batley, is on sale with Barkers Estate Agents priced £400,000

2. Sunny Court

This property on Sunny Court, Batley, is on sale with Barkers Estate Agents priced £400,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Leveret Way, Batley, is on sale with Dacre Son & Hartley for offers over £350,000

3. Leveret Way

This property on Leveret Way, Batley, is on sale with Dacre Son & Hartley for offers over £350,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley, is on sale with Ezmuve Estate Agents for offers in excess of £325,000

4. Soothill Lane

This property on Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley, is on sale with Ezmuve Estate Agents for offers in excess of £325,000 Photo: Rightmove

