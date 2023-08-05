These 15 homes in Batley and Birstall are new to the market this week and currently for sale on Rightmove

If you are looking for a new home, then one of these properties recently added to the market could be just for you.
These 15 homes in Batley and Birstall are all currently for sale on Rightmove.
1. Brownhill Road
This property on Brownhill Road, Birstall, is on sale with Barkers Estate Agents priced £570,000 Photo: Rightmove
2. Sunny Court
This property on Sunny Court, Batley, is on sale with Barkers Estate Agents priced £400,000 Photo: Rightmove
3. Leveret Way
This property on Leveret Way, Batley, is on sale with Dacre Son & Hartley for offers over £350,000 Photo: Rightmove
4. Soothill Lane
This property on Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley, is on sale with Ezmuve Estate Agents for offers in excess of £325,000 Photo: Rightmove