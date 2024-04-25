This Horbury home for sale still has its original range and servants' bells

With servants' bells and the old cast iron cooking range still in situ in the breakfast kitchen, there are also fitted wooden units, a built-in double oven, and integrated appliances including a dishwasher, fridge and washing machine.

An adjoining dining area with a feature fireplace has ornate ceiling cornice and original creole to the ceiling.

The central reception hall with panelled walls and period decor detail leads to a spacious, bay-fronted living room with feature fireplace and marble surround, and completing the ground floor is a rear lobby and shower room with w.c..

Five bedrooms on the first floor are off the landing with its stunning stained glass window, and are served by the family bathroom and an adjoining separate w.c.. Two bedrooms have feature fireplaces and one, used as a study, has a quaint corner cupboard.

Useful storage cellars, currently equipped as a gym, and with an original stone keeping table, are divided into three, with a good head height.

To the front the property is a lawned garden and side driveway with parking space to the rear.

Also to the rear is a sheltered space, a brick built outbuilding, fuel store and single carport.

The rear garden has a shaped lawn with planted mature borders and a vegetable patch.

The house was built originally for built originally for a manager of Charles Robert’s Engineering.

Horbury has a good choice of shops, schools and amenities, while Wakefield city centre is around three miles to the south-west.

Cloverley Villa, Daw Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, is priced at £599,995, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291 294.

