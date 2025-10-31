Sarah-Jane Moon and Paul Moon of the Knowl Club, Mirfield, are preparing for the annual three-day beer festival.

Mirfield’s Knowl Club – Yorkshire’s second best club for real ale as rated by CAMRA – is preparing to host its annual three-day beer festival.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular event returns to the venue, on Knowl Road, from Friday, November 14, to Sunday, November 16.

During the weekend, which includes 16 real ales for drinkers to choose from, the club will be presented with its Yorkshire CAMRA Club of the Year 2025 runners-up award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event starts from 4pm on the Friday and all the beers have been sponsored by local businesses, including Tiger Skips, Little Duck WMC, Cellar Bar Batley, Mirfield Cricket Club, Helping Hounds, Home and Body, and Outhouse Beauty.

The Knowl Club, Mirfield.

Real ales on offer range from large breweries such as Timothy Taylor’s and JW Lees to smaller local breweries such as Sunbeam Ales, Kirkby Longsdale Brewery, Small World Beers and North Riding Brewery. And all can be served as a full pint in a pint glass, not plastic, which does not need to be paid for.

Ciders will also be on offer if real ale isn’t to your fancy, while tasting notes will also be supplied free of charge and will be on display around the club.

Local business Indie’s Roasts will be providing hot sandwiches, hot Yorkshire pudding wraps, roast potatoes and gravy on the Saturday, while, over the course of the weekend, there will be a beer tombola where people can win bottles and cans of beer and craft ales, with the proceeds being donated to Kirkwood Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah-Jane Moon of the Knowl Club said: “We’re very excited for another busy festival and hoping again for another cask sell-out, as well as to raise a record amount for Kirkwood Hospice.

“Everyone is welcome. You do not need to be a member. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The beer festival at Knowl Club in Mirfield takes place from Friday, November 14, to Sunday, November 16.