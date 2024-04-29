The Black Bull: Liversedge pub crowned best in Heavy Woollen by CAMRA
The popular Ossett Brewery pub, on Halifax Road, is also celebrating 20 consecutive years of being named in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide.
Lina James, who has been manager of the Black Bull since February 2022, said:
“I wasn’t expecting it all. It means a lot and it just shows how well we’re running really and that hard work pays off.
“I’d like to say a big thank you to customers, staff and everyone. It’s down to everyone. Having a good pub in the area attracts more people to come out and stay out.”
Describing what the pub is like and what customers can expect when they walk through the doors, Lina said:
“It’s an oldie worldy pub with really good clientele. People have been coming in for years. It’s majority real ale and there’s no sport. It normally attracts the older end but because real ale is starting to become more popular with the younger end, we are getting more of a mixed bag. It’s a nice pub to come and have a quiet drink.
“We have nine core range ales from Ossett Brewery, a permanent stout, porter or mild which rotates every barrel, three guest pumps, some from an Ossett guest brewery, Abbeydale Moonshine and sometimes Ossett will collaborate with other breweries.”
She added: “Hopefully we can now keep it up and we can win it a few consecutive years at a time.”