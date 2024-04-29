Lina James, front middle, with staff at the Black Bull in Liversedge having claimed the Campaign For Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Pub of the Year 2024 in the Heavy Woollen district award.

The popular Ossett Brewery pub, on Halifax Road, is also celebrating 20 consecutive years of being named in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide.

Lina James, who has been manager of the Black Bull since February 2022, said:

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I wasn’t expecting it all. It means a lot and it just shows how well we’re running really and that hard work pays off.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to customers, staff and everyone. It’s down to everyone. Having a good pub in the area attracts more people to come out and stay out.”

Describing what the pub is like and what customers can expect when they walk through the doors, Lina said:

“It’s an oldie worldy pub with really good clientele. People have been coming in for years. It’s majority real ale and there’s no sport. It normally attracts the older end but because real ale is starting to become more popular with the younger end, we are getting more of a mixed bag. It’s a nice pub to come and have a quiet drink.

“We have nine core range ales from Ossett Brewery, a permanent stout, porter or mild which rotates every barrel, three guest pumps, some from an Ossett guest brewery, Abbeydale Moonshine and sometimes Ossett will collaborate with other breweries.”