Second lawyer at Yorkshire law firm achieves specialist accreditation to represent vulnerable clients in the Court of Protection

A Yorkshire lawyer has achieved the highest accreditation for lawyers dealing with Health and Welfare cases within the Court of Protection.

Hanna Whitehead, Solicitor Associate at Ramsdens, has gained membership to the Law Society’s Mental Capacity Accreditation Scheme as an Accredited Legal Representative (ALR).

She is the second member of the Ramsdens firm to achieve the accreditation - earlier this year, Jill McCurdy also gained membership to the scheme as an ALR.

As a Court of Protection Health and Welfare specialist, Hanna represents individuals and family members where the relevant individual lacks mental capacity to make decisions about various aspects of their lives. This includes where they live, the care they should receive and the contact they have with others.

Hanna Whitehead, Solicitor Associate at Ramsdens

Hanna specialises in a variety of subject areas such as disputes relating to care arrangements, residence, and contact, as well as medical treatment, consent, and best interests decisions.

Hanna has post-graduate degrees in Mental Health Law and Biotechnology Law and is currently working on a PhD in relation to capacity to engage in sexual relations.

Speaking on her accreditation, Hanna said: “This is a fantastic milestone in my career and for Ramsdens. We are building a team of excellence - being supported to achieve accreditations like this only furthers our ability to bring the very best care and support to our clients across Yorkshire.”

Natalie Lang, Partner and Head of Court of Protection at Ramsdens Solicitors, said: “We’re committed to supporting the professional development of our team and Hanna’s accreditation is a standout example of this. We now have two Ramsdens solicitors who have achieved this accreditation, which is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and reflective of our quality offering across Yorkshire.”

As Ramsdens continues to grow and expand, the team offers a greater range of support services, ensuring that client care remains its top priority.