One of the UK’s leading specialists in commercial property, Estama, has said it is “delighted” to have been appointed as asset managers for Dewsbury’s Princess of Wales Shopping Centre.

Estama, who already manage the Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough and Pescod Square Shopping Centre in Boston, now has a remit is to revitalise the centre and collaborate closely with the owners and key local stakeholders to ensure the site reaches its full potential.

The 83,060 square foot precinct is home to 26 occupiers, including nationally recognised retailers such as Boots, Greggs, Vodafone and EE.

“We are delighted to have been appointed as Asset Managers for the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre and to continue to work alongside the owners to reinvigorate this important retail destination,” said Ross Campbell, Estama’s Director and Head of Asset Management.

Dewsbury’s Princess of Wales Shopping Centre.

“It’s gratifying to see the confidence they’ve placed in our team, following the success of our work at both Wellingborough and Boston.

“We are committed to driving positive change and creating a thriving, vibrant shopping environment for the community,” he added.

Estama’s expertise lies in delivering tailored, integrated solutions for commercial properties.

Their multi-disciplinary team brings a wealth of experience in placemaking, investment insight, and large-scale regeneration projects.

The appointment marks a significant opportunity to apply these capabilities to transform the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre into a key retail destination for Dewsbury.

Earlier this month, Dewsbury’s Boots, which is located at the centre, confirmed it would be staying open, despite speculation online that it would be closing.

For more information about Estama and their management services, visit www.estama.co.uk.