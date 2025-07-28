Birstall bar named summer pub of the season by Heavy Woollen branch of CAMRA

Conner, Scott, Jamie and Lisa at 1931 Birstall

The Heavy Woollen branch of the Campaign for Real Ale has announced that 1931 Birstall has been awarded its Summer Pub of the Season title for 2025.

The award was presented by branch secretary Paul Dixey, who highlighted the significance of the accolade in recognising exceptional commitment to real ale and community spirit.

Accepting the award, co-owner Jamie Gannon paid tribute to the customers and staff who have supported him and Lisa in bringing their vision to life since opening the venue in November 2024.

Located in a beautifully refurbished former social club, 1931 Birstall features a cosy lounge bar and an adaptable concert room.

The venue regularly hosts live music, comedy nights, children’s film screenings, and fundraising events. The bar offers four rotating cask ales – including favourites such as Abbeydale Moonshine and Timothy Taylor’s Landlord – alongside a carefully chosen keg range that offers more than the typical big-brand fare.

The award reflects not just the quality of the beer, but the dedication shown by the team in creating a welcoming, community-oriented space that champions local and independent producers.