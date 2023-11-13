It will soon begin to look a lot like Christmas across the district as our towns and villages prepare to switch on their festive lights.

As with local tradition, Christmas came early to Cleckheaton with their annual seasonal event on Saturday, and now other areas in the district are preparing for their own illuminations to spark into life.

So if you are in the mood for some much-needed festive cheer, here are some dates for your diaries for when you can see some wonderful Christmas light displays being switched on.

Sunday, November 19

Birkenshaw - 2pm - 5pm. The village’s annual Christmas Fayre and Light Switch On will offer an afternoon of entertainment, including local dance groups, Oakenshaw Choir, a Christmas disco and a raffle, as well as numerous market stalls.

Friday, November 24

Roberttown - 5pm to 7.30pm. There will be activities and entertainment throughout the evening, which starts with Santa riding through the village in his sleigh at 5.15pm before switching on the lights at 5.30pm. There will also be dance displays and a pop choir and brass band performance.

From 6pm, Santa will be at his Grotto in the church, while there will also be a Christmas tree festival at the Community Centre, as well as a children’s ride.

Roberttown’s Christmas Tree has been donated again by Forest Fresh, based on Far Common Road, Mirfield. The firm said:

“We are proud to supply the Christmas Tree for Roberttown Village each year. We believe in supporting the community we live in and we will always endeavour to do what we can for Mirfield and Roberttown.

“It's always a fantastic event, so wrap up warm and join in the festivities.”

Between 5pm and 7.30pm the village shops will be open selling food, refreshments and games, and there will also be a word hunt involving all the local businesses. Festive music will be playing all evening - and it may even snow!

The roads in Roberttown will close at 5pm before re-opening at 7.30pm.

Saturday, November 25

Fox and Hounds, Hanging Heaton, Bennett Lane, Batley WF17 6DB - Festive music and market stalls all day before Santa, joined by the Grinch and Cindy Lou, lights up the 15ft Christmas Tree at 6pm. DJ Karl Douglas will then be on from 8pm.

Heckmondwike - 2pm to 8pm. Christmas Lights Switch On at Green Park, including fairground rides, live entertainment and Santa's grotto. Santa arrives at 4pm before the lights are switched on at 7pm.

Tuesday, November 28

Birstall - from 3.30pm, around Market Place. A range of activities and market stalls will be available including a meet and greet with Father Christmas himself, a fairground, donkeys and a tombola. Entertainment will be provided by Chris and Lucy Beaumont School of Dance, as well as a top secret performance from Creative Scene.

The switch on is at 6.30pm.

Friday, December 1

Batley - from 4pm. Christmas market, entertainment, fairground rides and an appearance from Santa Claus! Lights to be switched on at 7pm, followed by a firework display.

Saturday, December 2

Dewsbury - 12pm to 6pm, a full day of Christmas stalls and entertainment as follows:

12pm to 3pm: Christmas Market with street entertainers

3pm: Opera North Band

3.20pm: Hardeep Sahota, Bhangra dance performance

3.50pm: Earlsheaton Starlite Majorettes 3.50pm

4.05pm: Thornhill School’s ukulele band

4.25pm: Sarah Taylor Dance Studio

4.40pm: Song Geet

5.15pm: Lantern Parade, led by Valley Beats Samba Band

5.30pm: Musica Family Choir

6pm: Christmas Lights Switch On

Mirfield - from 11am. Further details to follow.