News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Thousands of people across North Kirklees paid their respects this weekend to remember those who have lost their lives in war.Thousands of people across North Kirklees paid their respects this weekend to remember those who have lost their lives in war.
Thousands of people across North Kirklees paid their respects this weekend to remember those who have lost their lives in war.

13 photos from Remembrance parades and services in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Thousands of people across North Kirklees paid their respects this weekend to remember those who have lost their lives in war.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT

In Dewsbury, a parade marched from the Town Hall to the Minster for a service of Remembrance before returning to Memorial Gardens on Longcauseway for a wreath-laying service.

Meanwhile in Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater MP attended several Remembrance events over the course of the weekend, laying wreaths in Roberttown, Heckmondwike, Birstall, Cleckheaton, Birkenshaw and East Bierley.

Kim said: “I was proud to attend so many Remembrance parades and services this weekend and I’m only sorry that because of timing clashes I couldn’t be at more.

“Local people showed huge respect and dignity as we stood in silence to remember not just those who lost their lives but also the loved ones they left behind.

“It is important that we never forget the terrible cost in human lives, broken families and devastating injuries.

People of all faiths and none wore their poppies with pride and it was an honour for me to stand alongside them in quiet reflection.”

Here are 13 photos from Remembrance services, parades and events in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

Remembrance Parade in Dewsbury

1. Remembrance 2023

Remembrance Parade in Dewsbury Photo: Jerry Swaine

Photo Sales
Dewsbury's Remembrance parade and service

2. Remembrance 2023

Dewsbury's Remembrance parade and service Photo: Jerry Swaine

Photo Sales
Dewsbury's Remembrance parade and service

3. Remembrance 2023

Dewsbury's Remembrance parade and service Photo: Jerry Swaine

Photo Sales
Dewsbury's Remembrance parade and service

4. Remembrance 2023

Dewsbury's Remembrance parade and service Photo: Jerry Swaine

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Kim LeadbeaterBatleyDewsburyNorth KirkleesTown HallMinster