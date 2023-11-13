Thousands of people across North Kirklees paid their respects this weekend to remember those who have lost their lives in war.

In Dewsbury, a parade marched from the Town Hall to the Minster for a service of Remembrance before returning to Memorial Gardens on Longcauseway for a wreath-laying service.

Meanwhile in Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater MP attended several Remembrance events over the course of the weekend, laying wreaths in Roberttown, Heckmondwike, Birstall, Cleckheaton, Birkenshaw and East Bierley.

Kim said: “I was proud to attend so many Remembrance parades and services this weekend and I’m only sorry that because of timing clashes I couldn’t be at more.

“Local people showed huge respect and dignity as we stood in silence to remember not just those who lost their lives but also the loved ones they left behind.

“It is important that we never forget the terrible cost in human lives, broken families and devastating injuries.

“People of all faiths and none wore their poppies with pride and it was an honour for me to stand alongside them in quiet reflection.”

Here are 13 photos from Remembrance services, parades and events in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

