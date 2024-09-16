Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renowned designer and social entrepreneur Wayne Hemingway MBE has been announced as the keynote speaker at The Arcade Group’s AGM in Dewsbury.

The Arcade, a community-driven project aiming to revitalise the town will welcome the designer at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, September 24, at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Hemingway will share his insights and inspiration with The Arcade’s shareholders and board members.

A spokesperson for the group said: “His presence at the AGM further underscores the project’s dedication to creating a vibrant and sustainable community hub.

“As the project nears completion, The Arcade actively seeks independent tenants to fill the available units. The team is excited to unveil their marketing materials, produced by Toolbox Marketing, at the AGM, inviting the community to participate in this exciting new venture.

“The Board is also exploring innovative uses for additional spaces within the project, including the old Moneypennys building, the Events room, and the first and second floors of the Market Place block.

“These spaces offer exciting possibilities for community events, workshops, and retail opportunities.

“To ensure a seamless opening, The Arcade is leveraging external retail expertise and is set to appoint a Group Manager in early 2025. The Manager will be pivotal in establishing efficient operational systems and finalising tenant leases.

“Beyond the construction progress, The Arcade has secured the use of the old Jobcentre in the Princess of Wales shopping centre for community activities. This valuable space will be utilised to engage the community in the history and future of The Arcade, fostering a sense of ownership and involvement.

“The Heritage Fund has funded Mike Mawson to work on community engagement and track refurbishment. His report provides excellent news and highlights the project’s positive impact on the local community.

“As The Arcade prepares to hold its annual meeting, Hemingway’s expertise will provide invaluable guidance on design, community engagement, and sustainable development.

“His involvement underscores the project’s commitment to creating a space that benefits the local economy and enriches the lives of its residents.”

The AGM will take place on Tuesday, September 24, at 6pm at Dewsbury Town Hall. Register your place using the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wayne-hemingway-mbe-speaks-to-arcade-group-agm-tickets-

995444560477?aff=oddtdtcreator