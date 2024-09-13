We asked our Reporter Series readers which they thought were the worst roads in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

Whether it's speeding drivers, tedious gridlocked traffic or potholes driving you potty, we wanted to know North Kirklees’ most nightmarish roads and why.

And our readers didn’t hesitate to respond.

School Lane in Dewsbury Moor received six nominations with one reader claiming it has “more patches than a patchwork quilt,” while one branded it as “probably one of the worst in Kirklees.”

Other words to describe the road, which is very close to Dewsbury Hospital, included “disgraceful”, “terrible” and “disgusting.”

Valley Road in Thornhill was also named by concerned readers as one of the worst in the area for its surface.

Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, which is the major route to connect Dewsbury to Mirfield and onto Huddersfield, has been described as “absolutely appalling,” and locals now refer to it as HRC - Huddersfield Road Chaos.

Roadworks are currently taking place on the main road, with one reader stating that it took her “45 minutes to get home,” when she “only works four miles away.”

The junction of Carlinghow Lane and Ealand Road was also mentioned, with one reading explaining there are “always crashes and stuff happening in that area.”

The sorry state of Kirklees’ road network was brought to light in a council report back in June where it was described as being in a state of “managed deterioration” and in need of £267m worth of investment against the council’s £13m budget.

The council shelled out £1.65m on repairs to 33,908 potholes across the borough in the last financial year.

Here are just some of the worst roads in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to the Reporter Series readers:

