Mirfield Library is holding a day of celebrations this Saturday to mark its 75th anniversary.

The day, which has been organised by the Friends of Mirfield Library group, will begin at 10.15am with an anniversary walk which will be followed by an opening ceremony by the Mayor of Mirfield.

Throughout the afternoon there will be musical performances and activities, with the event closing at 4pm with words from the Deputy Mayor.

People are invited to wear 1940s and 1950s clothing, and World War II displays will take place outside.

There will also be demonstrations from library groups, a tombola, a quiet area and refreshments.

The library has made headlines in recent months as one the eight that Kirklees Council is looking to make "community-run”, with work ongoing to “establish the feasibility” of a community-managed model.

This left members of the friends of group “staggered”, urging the local authority to re-think its plans.

The library has a history spanning over 200 years, being housed in Easthorpe Lodge which was built in 1819 by John Crowther – a local maltster.

The lodge was sold to the council in 1937 with the death of the last family member, Annie Firth Crowther.

A sum of £630 had been allocated for the adaptation of the building into a library, and this would go on to open for the first time on November 3, 1948.