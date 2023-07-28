On Saturday, July 29, the van will be parked in the visitor centre courtyard from 11am until 4pm.

With the weather predicted to be decent for the coming weekend, it is expected that many dog lovers will be able to take part in the giveaway at the popular park.

Dog owners will be able to pick up a free dog-friendly Frozzys frozen yoghurt for their furry friends, as well as take advantage of a water station, available to help keep pets hydrated after a fun walk around the grounds.

The event, which is aiming to make use of the predicted good weather, will also allow dog owners to speak to specialists on how to keep their dogs cool this summer

There will also be experts from Pets at Home on hand to help owners find out more about keeping their pets safe and cool in the summer and answer any questions.

Owners will also have the chance to pick up discounts to spend in store, alongside a free spa upgrade at Pets Grooming.

The stop is on of many that the Pets at Home ice cream van will be making, with the tour also visiting the Derby Dog Lovers Festival, Worthing Beach and Clapham Common as it makes its way around the UK.

