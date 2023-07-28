News you can trust since 1858
Brew-tiful! Here are 12 of the best independent coffee shops in Dewsbury, according to Google Reviews

From a latte to a flat white, a tea to a hot chocolate – here are 12 of the best coffee shops for a daytime treat in North Kirklees.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

Local cafes are the perfect place to treat yourself to a lovely hot drink or quick lunch to stay energised this summer.

Whether you’re looking for a lunch date with friends, a treat for the kids, or just fancy getting out of the house, local cafes are the perfect small treat at a price that won’t break the bank.

Eager for an espresso or crazy for a cappuccino – here are the 12 of the best coffee shops in, and around, Dewsbury, according to Google Reviews.

11-13 Branch Rd, Batley WF17 5RY 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 190 Google reviews.

1. Elite Cafe & Patisserie

11-13 Branch Rd, Batley WF17 5RY 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 190 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

78 Thornhill Rd, Dewsbury WF12 9QF 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 78 Google reviews.

2. Bee's Cafe

78 Thornhill Rd, Dewsbury WF12 9QF 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 78 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

26 Wellington St, Batley WF17 5HZ 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 351 Google reviews.

3. Brew

26 Wellington St, Batley WF17 5HZ 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 351 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

53 Huddersfield Rd, Mirfield WF14 8AB 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 254 Google reviews.

4. Cafe 53

53 Huddersfield Rd, Mirfield WF14 8AB 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 254 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

