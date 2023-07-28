Brew-tiful! Here are 12 of the best independent coffee shops in Dewsbury, according to Google Reviews
From a latte to a flat white, a tea to a hot chocolate – here are 12 of the best coffee shops for a daytime treat in North Kirklees.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST
Local cafes are the perfect place to treat yourself to a lovely hot drink or quick lunch to stay energised this summer.
Whether you’re looking for a lunch date with friends, a treat for the kids, or just fancy getting out of the house, local cafes are the perfect small treat at a price that won’t break the bank.
Eager for an espresso or crazy for a cappuccino – here are the 12 of the best coffee shops in, and around, Dewsbury, according to Google Reviews.
Page 1 of 3