The Mirfield Show committee are putting the final preparations in place for this year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, August 18.

Chairman Jonathan Evans said: “Keep that date free and come and join us for an action- packed fun day out. The theme of the day is Taking Part and we are hoping for lots of entries to our many and varied competitions.

“It may be baking, handicrafts, flowers and vegetables, children’s fancy dress, fun dog show – there are lots more.

“We aim to provide as many attractions free of charge because, as we all know, things are tough financially at the moment for everyone.”

The horse and pony show strides into the main ring at 9am, when the show opens to the public. The main ring events include a return of Savage Skills with their ‘Defying Gravity’ show, while local dance schools, Katie Philpott and Sutton Dance, will be providing entertaining routines.

Field attractions include Pinxton Puppets, Kids Zone, inflatables and the agricultural display, while music will be provided by the Grange Moor Brass Band. More live music can be seen at the music stage

There will also be animals from Joe’s Mobile Farm, including owls and donkeys, on display, and in the small marquee there will be chick-hatching with Eggucation plus bees, bugs, and other small animals.

Bev Auty, head of competitions, said: “There are lots of competitions to enter on the day, horticultural, baking and handicrafts, and loads of competitions and games for children to enter where entries are free.

“And why not bring along your dog for our Fun Dog Show.

There will be numerous stalls for those who like a bit of retail therapy, as well as food vans

Jonathan added: “It takes a lot of dedicated people to put on the show. It can be hard work, especially on the day. But it is immensely rewarding watching people enjoy themselves.

“We are always looking out for volunteers to become committee members or just to volunteer on show weekends.”

Tickets are available in advance via the show’s website - www.mirfieldshow.com - and at selected shops and are priced at £6. These will be available until midday the day before the show and up to midnight online. Admission on the day £10 and children under 16 accompanied by an adult are free.