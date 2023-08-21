News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
The Best in Show display at Mirfield ShowThe Best in Show display at Mirfield Show
The Best in Show display at Mirfield Show

Mirfield Show: Huge crowds enjoy fun in the sun as popular event goes 'back to the farm'

Hundreds of visitors had fun in the sun as they flocked to Mirfield Show on Sunday.
By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

The theme for this year’s event was “Back to the Farm”, which saw lots of farming-related activities and displays taking place around the showground.

Highlights included Bob Hogg and the Lamb National, and a sheepdog display sponsored by Miller Homes.

Karen Bullivant, of the show committee, said: “We had a fabulous day with lots of happy smiling people - despite the football result.”

Many of the events were free of charge as organisers aimed to provide a family-friendly fun day out as the cost of living crisis continues.

Jonathan Evans, show chairman, said: “Our team of volunteers have been working throughout the year putting the day together.

“We aim to provide a fun family day, at a reasonable cost. This is really important, especially this year when everyone is having to tighten their belts."

The rare breeds display

1. Mirfield Show

The rare breeds display Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
From the left, Amy Eggett, Jonathan Higgott and Freya Higgott, one, with Scout the dog

2. Mirfield Show

From the left, Amy Eggett, Jonathan Higgott and Freya Higgott, one, with Scout the dog Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
From the left, Louis Greaves, six, Amelia Greaves, two, and Sakura Williams, seven, with a Norfolk horn ewe

3. Mirfield Show

From the left, Louis Greaves, six, Amelia Greaves, two, and Sakura Williams, seven, with a Norfolk horn ewe Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Eleanor Powrie with Rose Youle, four, and Ben Powrie with Meredith Powrie, one

4. Mirfield Show

Eleanor Powrie with Rose Youle, four, and Ben Powrie with Meredith Powrie, one Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Miller Homes