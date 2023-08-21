Mirfield Show: Huge crowds enjoy fun in the sun as popular event goes 'back to the farm'

Hundreds of visitors had fun in the sun as they flocked to Mirfield Show on Sunday.

The theme for this year’s event was “Back to the Farm”, which saw lots of farming-related activities and displays taking place around the showground.

Highlights included Bob Hogg and the Lamb National, and a sheepdog display sponsored by Miller Homes.

Karen Bullivant, of the show committee, said: “We had a fabulous day with lots of happy smiling people - despite the football result.”

Many of the events were free of charge as organisers aimed to provide a family-friendly fun day out as the cost of living crisis continues.

Jonathan Evans, show chairman, said: “Our team of volunteers have been working throughout the year putting the day together.

“We aim to provide a fun family day, at a reasonable cost. This is really important, especially this year when everyone is having to tighten their belts."

Mirfield Show The rare breeds display

Mirfield Show From the left, Amy Eggett, Jonathan Higgott and Freya Higgott, one, with Scout the dog

Mirfield Show From the left, Louis Greaves, six, Amelia Greaves, two, and Sakura Williams, seven, with a Norfolk horn ewe

Mirfield Show Eleanor Powrie with Rose Youle, four, and Ben Powrie with Meredith Powrie, one