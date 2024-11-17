Heckmondwike's Christmas Lights Switch-on is set for next Saturday, November 23. Pictured are Mark and Kay Brackenbury with Hedgehog Handicrafts from last year's event.

Christmas will be switched on in Heckmondwike town centre next Saturday with a “heartwarming celebration” of lights, music and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On event takes place on Saturday, November 23, from 2pm to 7pm, with the centre being officially lit up at 6pm.

There will be a variety of activities and attractions for families to enjoy, including a Christmas market offering over 20 stalls of seasonal treats and gifts, children’s rides, and a visit to Santa's grotto, as well as an inaugural Carols around the Christmas tree event, starting at 4.30pm in Green Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers have confirmed that there won’t be a fairground this year as the event has been scaled back this year due to limited road crossing points. However, there will be a focus on “creating a smaller, family-oriented event that is expected to bring a sense of warmth and togetherness to attendees.”

Crowds gather at theHeckmondwike Christmas lights switch-on in 2022.

A spokesperson said: “This year's Christmas Lights event will see the lights return to the town centre, creating a cosy and intimate atmosphere for all to enjoy.

“Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and be a part of this special evening, as Heckmondwike lights up for the holidays. Don't miss this opportunity to kick off the Christmas season with a heartwarming celebration of lights, music, and community spirit.

“Heckmondwike Christmas lights have a long and rich history, with community volunteers coming together for over 100 years to produce a stunning display for the festive season. The tradition of celebrating events with illuminations in Heckmondwike dates back to the mid-1800s, with the first fully electric display taking place in 1905.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dedication and hard work of volunteers throughout the years have helped to create a magical and festive atmosphere in Heckmondwike during the holiday season.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers who have given their time this year and throughout the event and our Labour Ward Councillors who have made sure we had an event this year despite the many obstacles.”

For more information about the Heckmondwike Christmas lights - volunteering, performing or Market Stalls - contact [email protected]