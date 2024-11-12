Here are all the Christmas Lights Switch On events happening in November and December in North Kirklees - with Cleckheaton and Birkenshaw starting the festive celebrations this coming weekend.

It’s that time of year where our towns and villages across the district begin to look a lot like Christmas with street markets, live entertainment and fairgrounds delivering festive family fun.

And the festivities begin in Cleckheaton this Saturday (November 16) when Santa Claus himself switches on the town’s festive lights at 5pm.

Thousands are expected to visit throughout the day as the town looks to host its largest ever street market (open from 9am), including many hand-crafted stalls, with Andy’s Man Club helping with the preparations.

There will also be a petting farm, live entertainment from 1.30pm, brass bands parading and a sing-off to Jingle Bells on the main stage.

The town’s Christmas tree will also be adorned with a new star.

Nichola Garland, treasurer of organisers of the event – Spenborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce - said:

“It’s a family fun-filled day. Come down and start your Christmas shopping in Cleckheaton, and start North Kirklees’ Christmas celebrations in style.”

Attention then switches to Birkenshaw for the Village Xmas Fayre and Light Switch On on Sunday, November 17.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve got plenty of Christmassy things from mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies, to Christmas Choirs, local dancers and Christmas songs to get you in the festive spirit.”

Here are when our other towns and villages are turning on their Christmas lights:

Heckmondwike, Saturday, November 23 - from 2pm to 7pm, with the lights being switched on at 6pm. Activities include a Christmas market with over 20 stalls of seasonal treats and gifts, children’s rides and Santa's grotto, as well as Christmas Carols around the Christmas tree starting at 4.30pm in Green Park.

Mirfield, Saturday, November 23 - with stalls in Mirfield Library from 11am to 3pm

Birstall, Tuesday, November 26 - festivities start at 3.30pm, with market stalls, fairground rides, entertainment. Switch on is at 6.30pm.

Roberttown, Friday, November 29 - from 5.45pm in the village.

Batley, Friday, November 29 - activities including Santa’s Grotto, festive stalls, fairground rides and fun for all the family.

Dewsbury, Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 - although there will be no lights switch on event, the town centre will be filled with local musicians, attractions, live reindeer, seasonally themed workshops and walkabout acts, as well as Christmas markets with gifts, food and drinks.