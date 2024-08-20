Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Roberttown mum who lost her little girl to cancer is striving to “give back” to the charity that helped and supported her and her family at a family festival this weekend.

BEAUfest, organised by Shirley Hepworth along with members of the local community, is coming to Liversedge Cricket Club this Sunday, August 25, to help raise money for Solving Kids’ Cancer UK.

Shirley’s daughter Beau was diagnosed with Stage Four Neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in December 2020. Beau sadly passed away in June 2023, 13 days before her seventh birthday.

Shirley, from Roberttown, told the Reporter Series ahead of the event: “Supporting Solving Kids’ Cancer is so important to me. I want to give something back.

“They have a pastoral fund to help children who struggle to raise the funds to access treatment. They are pivotal in childhood cancer research. They have brought other paediatric oncology charities together, striving to change treatment and survivorship for our future children.

“It is horrific that we have lost Beau but, for years, not a lot has changed in the treatment of Neuroblastoma. I am hoping in my lifetime, through research and investment, our future children see kinder treatments and better survivorship rates and that it wasn’t all for nothing.

“If there is anything I can do in Beau’s name to help Solving Kids’ Cancer I will, because what they are doing is absolutely amazing.”

Beau with her mum, Shirley Hepworth.

The event will have four live music performances throughout the day, an inflatable fun park and a petting farm, amongst numerous other activities.

“We are just praying for sunshine,” Shirley said. “There is so much happening. We have all sorts going on. It should be an amazing day.”

On the support she has received from the Roberttown community, Shirley added:

“Everybody has been amazing. I can’t put it into words how horrific it is to lose a child and I think it’s so easy for people to just move on. But Roberttown has been, and continues to be, a pillar of support to me and my family.

“We are very lucky to be a part of this community.”

BEAUfest takes place at Liversedge Cricket Club, on Roberttown Lane; Sunday, August 25. Gates and bars open at 12pm, with the event kicking off at 1pm.

For more information, please visit the Beau’s Fight Against Cancer Facebook group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/950984439133324/?ref=invite_via_link&invite_short_link_key=g%2Fp_BR2U7frwMrpf3q1b%2FcH1vPJwU