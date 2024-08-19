The family fun day returned with a bang, with one of the main highlights being a Defying Gravity show which combined freestyle BMX and the extreme sport of mountain-boarding for a breathtaking, jaw dropping aerial performance.

Other highlights at the “Taking Part” themed event included a horse and pony show, a dog show, dance and musical entertainment, and competitions throughout the day.

Chairman Jonathan Evans said: “We had a really, really good day. It was a lovely day and there was a good-feel. It’s always great and the sunshine helped.

“The crowds definitely enjoyed the defying gravity show. They were fantastic.”

Karen Bullivant, of the show’s committee, added: “We had a great day yesterday. The weather was very kind.

“There were lots of happy smiling faces - including us on the committee!”

Next year’s 2025 event will mark 80 years since the first ever Mirfield Show and 30 years since its relaunch in 1995.

“We will be having a celebration year,” confirmed Jonathan.

Take a look at these 25 brilliant photos by Gerard Binks from Mirfield Show 2024, hosted at the Showground on Huddersfield Road - can you spot anyone you know?

Mirfield Show 2024 Ben Parkinson MBE officially opens the show.

Mirfield Show 2024 Grange Moor Brass Band.

Mirfield Show 2024 Grange Moor Brass Band playing to the crowd.