Batley Christmas Lights Switch On: Event set to return and organisers are asking for help to make it extra special

Batley is set to be filled with festive spirit as the Christmas lights will be switched on at an event next week.

Batley Christmas Lights Switch On will take place on Friday. December 1 from 4pm to 7.30pm.

There will be a Santa’s Grotto, festive stalls, fairground rides with rides and stalls for all the family.

The event will also be rounded off with a fireworks display.

Batley Christmas Lights Switch On back in 2014

The community is being asked for their help to make the event extra special.

Batley Business Association (BBA), the organiser of the event, is aiming to raise £1500 to provide a stage for this year's Christmas Lights Switch-on Event.

The event’s crowdfunding page reads: "In the past everything we needed to bring this wonderful event to life has been fully funded by a Councillors Ward Funding Grant , but we don't need to tell you that like many areas of England our local councils budgets are heavily deplete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have managed to secure some funding to bring you all of the above, and we also have some wonderful local talent ready to entertain you as we have done in past events.

"We know many of you will hopefully be joining us on December 1, so if you can donate anything from missing that cheeky Mc treat or frothy coffee over the next few weeks, we promise we will do our best to bring you an event worthy for the people of Batley and our surrounding area.”