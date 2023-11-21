Birstall is preparing to sprinkle some festive cheer with their annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Donna Pailing, Leanne Ellam-Felton, Pam Williams in Birstall

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 28 from 3.30pm outside The Cobbles cafe on Market Place and has been organised by Birstall Chamber of Trade, made up of volunteers.

“A range of activities and Christmas market stalls will be available including a meet and greet with Father Christmas himself, fairground rides, donkeys and a tombola. Entertainment will be provided by Chris and Lucy Beaumont School of Dance, as well as a top secret performance from Creative Scene,” said Donna Pailing, 43, who has owned The Cobbles for 15 years.

“It’s hard work every year, but it’s been good.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got the funfair as normal, Santa in the library between 3.30pm and 5.30pm, community stalls for games, Birstall Youth Project having a stall with games on to get the kids involved, local face painter coming down, donkey rides as usual, hopefully a singer on stage, Christmas songs.