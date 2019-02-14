A sweet way to spend half term in North Kirklees

A BRAND new play set in the Mangrove forests between India and Bangladesh is to be performed in venues across Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall and Mirfield during half term next week.

Creative Scene is presenting this fun adventure show by Mashi Theatre, aimed at children over five and their families.

Stripey Honey … is Very Yummy tells of a heart-warming tale about tigers, bees and honey collectors and their struggle for survival in beautiful surroundings, using new music, dance and puppetry.

As fisherwomen leave their boats on the river to collect honey, they keep a look out for roaming tigers, with fierce masks on the backs of their heads as their only protection.

They climb high into the trees to collect some honey from giant bees but what happens when the tigers lend them a paw?

Mashi Theatre brings this new production to young audiences with music by award-winning composer Arun Ghosh.

After performing in five community venues in north Kirklees, the play will visit more than 40 venues across the north and Midlands.

Trina Haldar, the artistic director and founder of Mashi Theatre, said: “It explores the lives of some of our most precious but endangered species, who unite to save their homes. It is set in the beautiful forest of the Sundarbans, in land between India and Bangladesh, which is home to the Royal Bengal tigers and honeybees.

“We take you on a colourful and playful journey into the jungle to discover how the tigers and bees and honey collectors struggle for survival and learn to live and play together.”

Trina, who visited India a number of times as a child, added: “I was exposed to many different ways of living, which were both challenging and insightful.

“I want to invite children and their families to experience another world deep in the jungle, where borders are undefined, where the Mangrove forest protects all creatures; the tigers, the bees and people living together in close proximity.”

Vicky Holliday, creative producer for Creative Scene, said: “This is a brilliant family show and a rare chance to see professional theatre on your doorstep in a community centre not far from home. Come along, bring the kids do something a bit different this half-term.”

Mashi Theatre presents this Big Imaginations commission, in partnership with The Spark Arts for Children and supported by The Dukes, Lancaster.

Stripey Honey is from a concept by Trina Haldar and written by Sayan Kent.

The show will be at:

The Northorpe Barn, Mirfield, February 21 at 11am

Thornhill Sports and Community Centre, Dewsbury, February 21 at 2.30pm.

Healey Community Centre, Batley, February 22 at 11am.

Batley Bulldogs RLFC, Heritage Way, Batley, February 22 at 2.30pm.

Birstall Community Centre, 2.30pm, Saturday 23rd February 23 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £5 or £16 for a family of four. Details: www.creativescene.org.uk