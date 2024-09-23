Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ‘80s heartthrob is celebrating 40 years of his debut albums “Human Racing” and “The Riddle.” 🎶

‘80s pop idol Nik Kershaw has announced a series of UK tour dates to end 2024 with.

The “Wouldn’t It Be Good” singer is set for dates in Lincoln, Sunderland, Edinburgh and London’s Shepherds Bush Empire.

Here’s the full list of dates for Nik Kershaw and his band, along with how you can get tickets ahead of his first performance.

The tour comes as Kershaw celebrates the 40th anniversary of his debut album, “ Human Racing ” and its follow up, “ The Riddle, ” both released in 1984. The albums were the start of Kershaw’s endearing career in music, with both albums debuting inside the top 10 of the UK album charts upon their release.

Gaining fame with songs like " Wouldn't It Be Good " and " I Won't Let the Sun Go Down on Me ,” Kershaw's music has been described as having catchy melodies, clever lyrics, and a blend of pop and new wave influences.

Kershaw released his last studio album in 2020, “ Oxymoron ,” featuring the single “From Cloudy Bay To Malibu,” which received airplay through BBC Radio 2 , while the album was warmly received by critics.

But for those who want a bit of a nostalgia trip before the inevitable trudge towards Christmas 2024 and all the business to tend to before the big day, here’s where you can catch Kershaw and band on his upcoming UK tour.

Where is Nik Kershaw performing in the United Kingdom on his 2024 tour?

Nik Kershaw is currently scheduled to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see Nik Kershaw on his 2024 UK tour?

Tickets to see Nik Kershaw on all his UK tour dates are available through his official website , while tickets to his London performance are on sale through Ticketmaster .

What could Nik Kershaw and his band perform during their 2024 UK shows?

If Nik Kershaw’s setlist is anything like the one he performed at Messeplatz Giessen in Germany on August 17 of this year, then prepare for a sing along. Not only with his own songs, but with the odd cover from The Killers, David Bowie and Chesney Hawks too.

Credit as always to Setlist.FM .

Come On Down Radio Musicola Wide Boy The Chosen Ones Dancing Girls Can't Get Arrested The Riddle Roundabouts and Swings Ashes to Ashes (David Bowie cover) When a Heart Beats Don Quixote Cowboys and Indians Only You (Yazoo cover) The One and Only (Chesney Hawkes cover) Stick Around Wouldn't It Be Good The Sky's the Limit Wounded I Won't Let the Sun Go Down on Me Human (The Killers cover)

Has the prospect of seeing Nik Kershaw live helped with your march towards the busy Christmas season this year, or have you seen Kershaw perform live before and can vouch how entertaining it is to see him perform? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment below and starting up a conversation.