Netflix has dropped the first look at Suranne Jones’ Hostage.

The TV icon has teamed up with the streaming giant for the first time.

Political thriller is from an Oscar-nominated writer.

Netflix has offered viewers the first look at a gripping new British drama arriving next month. TV icon Suranne Jones leads the cast of political thriller Hostage.

The Doctor Foster star has teamed up with the streaming giant for the first time. The five-part series is due to arrive in August, it has been confirmed.

Hostage is Netflix’s latest British-set thriller joining the likes of The Diplomat and Black Doves - with Keira Knightley. But what can you expect from the show?

Netflix drops first look at Hostage

Suranne Jones in Netflix's Hostage | Netflix

The first official trailer for the show has now been released by Netflix. It comes ahead of the series’ launch in August and gives a glimpse at the high stakes drama.

We have embedded the trailer below, so you can watch it for yourselves. Please give it a moment to load.

When does Hostage release?

The five-part political thriller is set to land on the streaming service in just less than a month’s time. It will debut on Thursday, August 21 with all episodes released at once.

Netflix typically releases its shows at 8am British time - except for live events, such as recent boxing events.

(L to R) Julie Delpy as Vivienne, Suranne Jones as Abigail in Hostage | Des Willie/Netflix

What to expect from Hostage?

The thriller is from writer Matt Charman, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for his work on 2015’s spy film Bridge of Spies. He co-wrote the film with the Coen brothers.

He also created the crime drama Black Work for ITV in 2015. It was recently added to Netflix and became a surprise hit on the streaming service in the UK.

The synopsis reads: “When the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices.

“Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”

Suranne Jones said: “I’m thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I’m really proud of. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“We’d talked about projects previously, but for me, it was about finding the right thing. Hostage was perfect — me and Matt together, backed up by this brilliant, supportive team. I loved it.”

Who is in the cast of Hostage?

Suranne Jones is the headline name, playing the British Prime Minister in the five-part thriller. She will also be joined by Julie Delpy, Corey Mylchreest, Lucian Msamati, Ashley Thomas, James Cosmo, Martin McCann, Jehnny Beth.

Viewers will recognise Suranne from her lengthy work in British TV - from shows like Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack. She is also one of the stars of BBC’s Vigil, which is due to return for a third season.

