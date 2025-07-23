The Couple Next Door has returned for season 2 - with plenty of new faces 👀

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel 4’s smash hit The Couple Next Door is back.

The second season is airing over two weeks.

But who is in the cast of the new episodes?

The Couple Next Door’s second series will come to an end this evening. The hit Channel 4 show returned last week after nearly two years away.

The first season was the broadcaster’s biggest scripted streaming launch ever. It has returned with a brand-new story in season two and plenty of new faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who is in the cast of The Couple Next Door series 2? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Couple Next Door on TV next?

The Couple Next Door series 2 is airing on Channel 4 | Channel 4

The sixth and final episode of the second season is set to air tonight (July 23) on Channel 4. The highly anticipated series has been broadcast across two weeks with episodes on each night Monday to Wednesday.

It was the same schedule used for the first season back in November/ December 2023. The last episode of the series is due to start at 9pm on Channel 4 and will run for an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the cast of The Couple Next Door series 2?

The show has returned and brought lots of new faces this time around. Hugh Dennis is back as Alan Richardson while Janine Duvitski has also returned as Gloria.

The cast of season two includes:

Annabel Scholey - Charlotte Roberts

Sam Palladio - Jacob

Aggy K. Adams - Mia

Sendhil Ramamurthy 0 Leo

Maimie McCoy - Gemma

Adam James - Ben

Tanya Moodie - Yvonne

Jackie Clune - Annette

Barney White - Brandon

Viewers may recognise Sam Palladio from shows like Nashville as well as Humans on Channel 4 back in the 2010s. He has also had roles in the Netflix Christmas film series The Princess Switch.

Annabel Scholey is best known for her roles in The Split and The Sixth Commandment. Aggy K. Adams was in Netflix’s The Witcher as Iskra and Greek Salad on Prime Video.

Older viewers may instantly recognise Sendhil Ramamurthy from his role as Mohinder Suresh in the 00s hit Heroes. More recently he played Mohan in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and has been cast in the One Piece live action remake.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.