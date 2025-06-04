David Tennant hosts the ITV show and the games are set to continue in a few hours 🏆

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Genius Game is ITV’s newest competition show.

David Tennant is on hosting duties for the series.

But how many episodes are left in the first season?

Genius Game will continue in a matter of hours as the show draws closer to the finish line. David Tennant has been hosting the ITV competition throughout its first season.

The show features some of Britain’s brightest minds taking on a host of never before seen games. They are designed designed to not only test the players intellectual acumen, but encourage them to carefully and creatively use the art of manipulation to outfox their opponents and win a cash prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just five contestants remain heading into the latest episode - but viewers might be wondering how much of the show is left. The broadcaster has confirmed the number of episodes it will have.

What time is Genius Game on today?

David Tennant in Genius Game on ITV | ITV/ Remarkable Entertainment

The seventh episode of the show is set to air on ITV this evening (June 4). It is set to start at 9pm and will run for just over an hour once again.

Genius Game is due to finish at 10.10pm, according to the schedule. The preview for tonight’s episode, via Radio Times , reads: “With only five players remaining, there is everything to play for in the Main Match Media Moguls, a game where only the most astute investors will be rewarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The winner of the Main Match will automatically secure a place in the final while the loser faces an immediate elimination - as all players vie for the top spot, not everyone is honest about their strategy.”

How many episodes of Genius Game are left?

The show is set to have eight episodes in total, ITV has confirmed. It means that its dramatic conclusion will air in just seven days' time.

Genius Game’s final is due to be broadcast next Wednesday (June 11). The final game will begin at 9pm on that date.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.