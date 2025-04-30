Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ITV’s new show Genius Game starts tonight.

David Tennant presents the competition.

But what time will it be on and who is in the cast?

David Tennant is inviting the country's most brilliant minds to take part in the ultimate TV challenge. Genius Game will make its debut in just a matter of hours.

The brand-new reality game show will see strategically minded players, chosen not just for their high intellectual prowess but also their social IQ, face the ultimate battle of survival. It might just scratch that Traitors itch.

To win, contestants will participate in a host of never before seen games all designed to not only test their intellectual acumen, but encourage them to carefully and creatively use the art of manipulation to outfox their opponents and win a cash prize. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Genius Game?

David Tennant in Genius Game on ITV | ITV/ Remarkable Entertainment

David Tennant - he of Doctor Who and Harry Potter fame - is the host and presenter of the game show on ITV. He will be 11 so-called geniuses as they compete across eight episodes.

The cast includes:

Alison ‘The Author’ - 57, Crime Writer, East of England

Amanfi ‘The Coach’ - 23, Business Graduate, South London

Bhasha ‘The Doctor’ - 28, Doctor (GP), North London

Benjamin ‘The Professor’ - 36, Associate Professor, Brighton

Charlotte ‘The Chemist’ - 23, PHD student, London

India ‘The Student’ - 21, student, Salisbury

Ken ‘The Comedian’ - 35, comedian and poker player, London

Bodalia ‘The DJ’ - 29, DJ and Doctor, Birmingham

Paul ‘The Businessman’ - 58, retired global sales director, Newcastle

Rebecca 'Bex' ‘The Entrepreneur’ - 37, MD, Huddersfield

Scott ‘The Scientist’ - 30, forensic scientist, Tamworth

What time is Genius Game on?

ITV’s new game show is set to begin at 9pm today (April 30). It will be broadcast on ITV1/ STV and also be available on ITVX/ STV Player.

What to expect from Genius Game?

Wiewers will see David Tennant take on the role of The Creator in the eight-part series which originates from South Korea, and guide players as they attempt to navigate each uniquely crafted challenge. But who has what it takes to deceive, collude and outsmart their opponents to become the first UK winner of Genius Game?

Episode one will see the players face the Gold Heist - which will challenge them to work together if they want to stay in the game.

