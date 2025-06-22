Death Valley continues this weekend - and it boasts quite the recognisable cast 📺

Death Valley will continue with another episode this weekend.

Timothy Spall headlines the cast - but there are other familiar faces.

Here is where you know the actors in the BBC show from.

A brand new episode of Death Valley is on the horizon to help round-out your weekend. It follows a pair of mismatched crime fighters in Wales.

Timothy Spall leads the cast of the six-part series, however he is not the only recognisable face. The show also includes actors who have appeared in Game of Thrones and the Harry Potter movies.

But where exactly do you know the stars of Death Valley from? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Death Valley tonight?

Gwyneth Keyworth and Timothy Spall star in BBC1's new crime comedy-drama Death Valley (Picture: BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway) | BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway

The show will continue with its fifth episode on BBC One tonight (June 22). The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “A murder mystery event turns into a real crime scene when a famous Welsh actor and TV detective is found stabbed to death at the dinner table.

“Janie's investigation reveals a feud between siblings warring over property and their family's legacy. John rekindles his fledgling romance with the deceased's sister, but gets a hard lesson in the dangers of living in the past.”

What time is Death Valley on TV today?

The latest episode of the mystery series will be broadcast on the BBC later today (June 22). It is set to start at 8.15pm and will run for approximately 45 minutes, finishing at 9pm.

If you don’t want to wait for the rest of the season, the full Death Valley boxset is already available on iPlayer. All six episodes are available to watch right now.

Who is in the cast of Death Valley?

The show features plenty of familiar faces and recognisable names beyond just Timothy Spall, of course. The BBC has confirmed the main and guest actors:

Main cast

Timothy Spall as John Chapel

Gwyneth Keyworth as DS Janie Mallowan

Steffan Rhodri as DCI Barry Clarke

Alexandria Riley as Baxter

Rithvik Andugula as DC Evan Chaudhry

Guest actors

Melanie Walters as Yvonne

Patricia Hodge as Helena

Remy Beasley as Rhiannon

Mike Bubbins as Tony

Sian Gibson as Wendy

Amy Morgan as Sioned

Steve Spiers as Lloyd

Eryn Kelleher as Ava

Nathan Foad as Owen

Where do you know the cast of Death Valley?

Like his character in the show, Timothy Spall is a national treasure and needs no introduction. However, just in case you may remember him from his award winning role as artist J.M.W Turner in the film Mr Turner - and he was also Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter films.

Spall originally shot to fame as Barry Spencer Taylor in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. He was also part of the cast for The Sixth Commandment in 2023.

The other lead actor in the show, Gwyneth Keyworth, may not have quite the same length of career as Timothy Spall but she has had some memorable roles. She played Clea in the fifth season of Game of Thrones, as well as appearing in shows like Defending the Guilty and Misfits.

Gavin and Stacey fans will undoubtedly recognise Steffan Rhodri from his iconic turn as Dave Coaches in the legendary sitcom. He also appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1.

Meanwhile, Alexandria Riley is best known for her role as DI Ella Richards in The Pembrokeshire Murders - for which she was nominated for a BAFTA Cymru award. She also had a role in season two of The End of the F***ing World and plays Camille Sims in the Apple TV show Silo - alongside Rebecca Ferguson.

