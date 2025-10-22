Roundhay Park is set for a renaissance, as the home of some of Leeds’ biggest shows in history has been granted a license allowing more fans to attend events in the space. It means larger shows are back on the horizon for those in the city and slightly further afield.

With names including Lewis Capaldi and Pitbull some of the first acts to take advantage of the new capacity rules, it led us to ask our readers about some of their favourite concerts that have passed through our city over the years. More importantly than that, we also asked them how much it cost to see the likes of Madonna, U2 and The Rolling Stones ‘back in the day’.

The response was huge, with hundreds of you sharing your stories - with some recalling seeing punk legends Ramones performing at Leeds University, while other ‘90s kids remembered seeing Nirvana perform at the Student Union at Leeds Polytechnic back in 1990.

We looked over your comments on Facebook and pulled 11 concerts that were frequently mentioned as some of your fondest gig-going moments, coupled with the prices it cost you to attend.

Were you at any of these shows yourself, and how much did you spend to see some of music’s finest in Leeds?

Deep Purple (1970s) Back in the early days of rock, seeing a band like Deep Purple in Leeds was astonishingly cheap. Commenter Andy Holohan recalled paying just 2/6 (two shillings and sixpence), which converts to roughly 13p in modern, decimal currency!

Queen - supporting Mott the Hoople (1973) One of the most valuable tickets mentioned was for Mott the Hoople at Leeds Town Hall, where commenter Paul Greenwood paid a mere 80p. Even better, that price was your entry to see the support band: Queen! A true historical bargain, proving that even rock legends started on the cheap.

U2, Madness, The Specials, & B52s (1981) Paul Babs Hind dropped an unbelievable memory: "U2/Madness/Specials/B52s all at the F Club (Brannigans) 1981...all 50p." Four major gigs for just 50p each is an astonishing bargain, even for 1981. It stands as a testament to the vibrant and highly accessible early New Wave and post-punk scene in Leeds.