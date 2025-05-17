Well then

The clock strikes, now is the time

All worries will soon disappear

The best cure for body and soul

Four wood-panelled walls

(Oh, eh-oh, eh-oh) This firewood of ours heats just as well

(Oh, eh-oh, eh-oh) As tango with Arja Saijonmaa

One, two, three, sauna

We're gonna have a sauna, sauna, steam up and release all stress today

Sauna brothers, we're the ones who glow, hundred degrees, well then

Just having a sauna, sauna, throw on so that the sweat just whirls around

Oh, sauna bathing, yeah

We're gonna have a sauna, sauna, steam up and let go of all stress today

Sauna brothers, we're the ones who glow, hundred degrees, well then

Just having a sauna, sauna, throw on so that the sweat just whirls around

Oh, sauna bathing, yeah

Sauna

Sauna (Yeah, exactly)

Pour water and get more steam now

Tick-tick-tock, how long can you hold out?

Ninety degrees, we're almost there

Damn, it's getting hot in here

(Oh, eh-oh, eh-oh) The sweat's dripping, yeah, yeah

(Oh, eh-oh, eh-oh) One, two, three, sauna

We're gonna have a sauna, sauna, steam up and release all stress today

Sauna brothers, we're the ones who glow, hundred degrees, well then

Just having a sauna, sauna, throw on so that the sweat just whirls around

Oh, sauna bathing, yeah

Sauna

Just having a sauna, just having a sauna

Just having, just having, just having a sauna

Just having a sauna, just having a sauna

Just having, just having, just having a sauna (Do not cover)

Just having a sauna, just having a sauna

Just having, just having, just having a sauna

Just having a sauna, just having a sauna

Just having, just having, just having a sauna

We're gonna have a sauna, sauna, steam up and release all stress today

Sauna brothers, we're the ones who glow, hundred degrees, well then

Just having a sauna, sauna, throw on so that the sweat just whirls around

Oh, sauna bathing, yeah (Sauna)

Just having a sauna, just having a sauna

Just having, just having, just having a sauna

Just having a sauna, just having a sauna

Just having, just having, just having a ѕauna

Sauna