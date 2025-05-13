Meet the BBC presenters for the Eurovision 2025 semi-finals this week 👀

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC is broadcasting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025.

Up first are the two semi-finals - and the presenters have been confirmed.

But where do you know the commentators from?

The BBC has confirmed its presenting line-up for the Eurovision semi-finals this week. The action is set to begin tonight (May 13) and will continue over the coming days.

The UK will not be competing in the qualification round as they have already secured a place in the 2025 grand final on May 17 by virtue of being one of the Big Five. The Beeb has confirmed the start time for the first semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But where do you know the BBC hosts from? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the BBC’s Eurovision presenters for the semi-finals?

(L-R) Richie Anderson, Scott Mills, Rylan, Sara Cox | BBC

The Beeb has confirmed who will be on commentary duty across BBC One, iPlayer, Radio 2 and BBC Sounds for the semi-finals. Graham Norton will be back for the final on Saturday (May 17), but he is not for the two qualification nights.

BBC One and iPlayer

Rylan and Scott Mills will be providing commentary on both of the semi-finals on the Beeb this week. Each night is set to be hosted by Swiss stars, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer - as the host nation provides presenters for the broadcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the event, Rylan said: “Basel, I’m coming for you! It’s my favourite time of year and I can’t wait to be reunited with my Eurovision husband, Scott Mills, in the commentary booth! We’ll be cheering loudly for our girls Remember Monday!

“I know they’ve been told to avoid a night out with me, but I think I can persuade Richie and Sara Cox to join me at EuroClub instead...”

Scott Mills added: “I cannot wait to be back in the commentary booth with Rylan, who will no doubt have perfected every dance routine for all 37 countries. We’ll be cheering on Remember Monday… who I’ve already agreed to get matching tattoos with if they place in the Top 5 in the Final!

“And I’m so excited to be taking my Breakfast Show international as we broadcast from the heart of the contest in Basel for the whole week. Eurovision is a true celebration of diversity and I love sharing that with everyone - to do that for the first time on the UK’s biggest Breakfast Show is a dream!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds

If you are tuning into the semi-finals on the radio (or BBC Sounds) can look forward to hearing commentary from Sara Cox and Richie Anderson. While for the final, Rylan and Scott Mills will jump over to Radio 2.

Speaking before the first semi-final, Sara said: “So excited to be in Basel and throw myself back into the crazy, rainbow hued feel-good fest that is Eurovision."

Richie added: “This is my fourth time at Eurovision, but I’ve loved it my whole life. After watching Gina G perform at my Auntie Jackie’s house back in 1996, I was hooked. For me, it’s the perfect mix of escapism and fun and I can’t wait to share that with our Radio 2 listeners.”

Where do you know Eurovision presenters from?

Rylan first shot to fame after appearing on The X-Factor in 2012 before winning Celebrity Big Brother the following year. He has presented shows such as Big Brother's Bit on the Side, Xtra Factor and plenty more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Mills is best known for his titular radio show - which he hosted on Radio 1 from 2004 to 2022. He now presents the flagship breakfast programme on Radio 2 on weekdays.

Sara Cox has presented Radio 2’s drivetime show since 2019. She also previously hosted shows such as The Great Pottery Throwdown - from 2015 to 2017.

Richie Anderson has been the weekday mornings travel news reporter on BBC Radio 2 since January 2019. He also competed in the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.