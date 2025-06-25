Watch the video embedded in this article to see the boat run aground with Border Force officers giving chase.

Peter Williams, 43, and Scott Johnston, 38, both of Havant, led Border Force on a 28 mile chase as they threw packages into the water on September 13, 2024. Six large bales of cocaine were recovered from the water with the two men arrested after their boat ran aground on Penzance and they tried to flee on foot.

A third man was also arrested who was on the boat, Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca, 33, of Barcelona, Spain. The case was taken on by the National Crime Agency (NCA) who looked through CCTV footage, call data and phone messages.

Picture of the cocaine taken from the phone of Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca. | NCA

Through the investigation they identified a further four men who were involved in organising the cocaine pick up. Those men were, Alex Fowlie, 35, of Chichester; Bobbie Pearce, 29, of Brentwood; Michael May, 47, of Brentwood; and Terry Willis, 44, of Chelmsford.

Peter Williams, 43, of Havant was arrested after the 28 mile boat chase with Border Force officers. | NCA

Fowlie from Chichester was found to have purchased the boat to pick up the cocaine from a larger boat off the coast. Audio messages on his phone also revealed he was planning more drug collections at sea just three days after his co-conspirators were arrested.

The three other men arrested, Pearce, May and Willis, were waiting on the Cornish coast to collect the cocaine.

Scott Johnston, 38, of Havant was found guilty of conspiracy to import Class A drugs, following a two-week trial. | NCA

All seven men arrested initially denied any wrongdoing, with Tabora Baca claiming he was a tourist who had accepted an invitation from two strangers. Pictures were then found on his phone of the cocaine in the boat.

When faced with the evidence against them, five of the men later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import Class A drugs. May and Johnston, pled not guilty and were found guilty of conspiracy to import Class A drugs on Monday, June 23, following a two-week trial.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer, Barry Vinall, said: “The NCA leads the UK’s fight to combat the illegal drugs trade, working with partners to protect the public.

“This cocaine would have caused really significant harm had it made it onto the streets but thanks to vigilant and determined Border Force officers it will be the drugs that are destroyed, not lives. Together, the NCA and Border Force have ensured that seven pivotal drug importers face justice and that organised criminals won’t make the millions in profit they expected to from this haul.”

Alex Fowlie, 35, of Chichester, purchased the boat which picked up the cocaine. | NCA

Duncan Capps, Senior Director of Border Force Maritime said: "It is the job of Border Force to protecting our border and keeping communities safe. Our officers were fantastic and displayed incredible skill during the 28-mile pursuit, despite the suspects' attempts to get rid of evidence.

"Border Force will continue to work alongside the NCA to prevent dangerous drugs reaching our streets and will ensure criminals caught smuggling face the full force of the law."

All seven men have been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Truro Crown Court on August 1.