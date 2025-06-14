Watch as a gunman opens fire on a street, before he takes aim again and his target grabs a passerby to use as a ‘human shield’.

Harrowing footage shows the moment a gunman opened fire on a street, with his target later grabbing a passerby to use as a ‘human shield’.

Police say they were called to the scene - the junction of Witton Road and Endicott Road, Aston - just after 7.45pm on October 12 2024. Those involved had already left, but investigators found evidence that a gun had been fired.

CCTV showed the disorder taking place and Kye Lemathy recklessly shooting his gun, despite pedestrians walking by. At one point, the man he appears to be aiming at held a passerby as a ‘human shield’ to prevent Lemathy firing again.

Kye Lemathy. | West Midlands Police

Lemathy had himself been stabbed in the disorder and had taken himself to hospital.

After Lemathy was discharged from hospital, he was arrested and questioned.

In April, at Birmingham Crown Court, Kye Lemathy, 21, of Holte Road, Perry Barr, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent. On June 3, Lemathy was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison.