CCTV shows thug smash man's skull with a hammer in savage revenge attack
Watch the horrifying moment when a thug walks into a shop and smashes a customer over the head with a hammer. Abdul Wahab, 29, launched at the victim, in his 20s, as he was being served in a shop.
Left with metal plates in skull and jaw
The victim suffered a brain bleed and swelling following the horrific six second attack. He has since been left with metal plates in his skull and jaw. Wahab fled the scene and footage shows him running through a park where he threw the hammer in a lake.
CCTV shows Wahab moments before he battered the man who was in a store in Stratford Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, at 2pm on February 21. He then raced to Heathrow Airport where he caught a plane to Abu Dhabi, but was arrested at the airport when he returned back to the UK on March 26.
Brutal attack
Wahab, of Birmingham, admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, but was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury. He was jailed for 21 years at Birmingham Crown Court on October 25.
Wahab refused to give evidence in court but comments he made to officers suggested the attack was committed out of “revenge”.
Detective Constable Sam Higginson said: “This was a brutal attack on a man in a shop in the middle of the day. The man suffered serious head injuries including a bleed to the brain and had metal plates fitted in his skull. He was in hospital for more than a month.
“Wahab then fled the country in a desperate bid to escape justice. Fortunately we arrested him on his return to the UK.”