This video More videos

This was the shocking moment when a reckless driver crashed his car while spinning round in circles - and injured an onlooker.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milosz Sobiechowski, 22, can be seen on video (click to play above) spinning round in circles with another car in front of onlookers. The footage shows him drifting then crashing with parked cars as well as injuring a member of the public who fortunately only suffered minor injuries.

A red BMW being driven by Sobiechowski collided with parked vehicles. The BMW was found to have numerous dangerous defects and modifications which resulted in the vehicle being prohibited from the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milosz Sobiechowski, 22, has now been banned from driving for 12 months and required to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and pay a surcharge of £114.

Video shows a man drifting then crashing with parked cars as well as injuring a member of the public. | SWNS

On September 30 last year, at around 10.55pm, Wiltshire Police were called to a road traffic collision in Hawksworth Industrial Estate at a car meet. Roads Policing Officer PC Beales said: “Sobiechowski’s actions were incredibly dangerous and it is fortunate that there were no serious injuries.

“It is incidents like these that led us to set up Operation Staysail, the force response to car meets, around two years ago, as they endanger the public and can cause a significant amount of disruption to local residents.

“On this occasion, Sobiechowski put a number of people in danger and he has now been disqualified from driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we have said previously, we recognise that genuine car enthusiasts meet lawfully and do so in a manner that doesn’t cause distress to local residents.