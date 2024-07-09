This video More videos

A 35-year-old man who gets mistaken for a teenager has revealed his anti-aging diet and skincare secrets.

A man who gets told he looks half his age has revealed his secrets to looking young - including wearing sun cream and eating a mostly plant-based diet. Brandon Miles May, 35, says he has never touched a drop of alcohol in his life and wears a hoodie to block the sun - and he feels as youthful as he did ten years ago.

Wearing a hoodie blocks the sun

He said: "I attribute not drinking to my youthful appearance. I've been staying out of sunlight my whole life. I wear a hoodie to block the sun and use physical coverings on the backs of my hands." Brandon has been looking after his skin since he was just 13 and made an effort to maintain his healthy lifestyle.

A recent photo of Brandon Miles May who has the complexion of a child despite claiming to be 35. | Courtesy Brandon Miles May /SWNS

Brandon, a social media content creator, said: "When I go to the airport security ask me who old I am. They do a double take. The age people think I am ranges but it can be 15 or 16 or 18 to 19. I've never had any work done. What I do is pretty simple but effective."

Only gentle exercise

Brandon, who also owns a medical communications business, has always had a taste for healthy food. At 19 he cut out sugars, grains and carbohydrates and now eats a diet of organic food and lots of low mercury fish. And, in the video, he has shared more of his anti-aging secrets.

But he says he doesn’t exercise much because it causes ‘stress on the body’ which can age it. "I keep my exercise moderate and gentle - a walk, yoga, and some strength training."

Brandon's tips for anti-aging:

- Stay out of the sun and protective your skin with UV protection clothing

- Wear SPF daily

- Eat berries such as blueberries, blackberries and raspberries - which he says are anti-inflammatory

- Eat low mercury fish such as sardines which are full of Omega-3

- Eat organic fruit and vegetables

- Avoid carbohydrates, sugar and grains