Thornhill Tennis Club looks to future as well as celebrating 25th anniversary

The club was formed in 1994, but was not officially opened until 1997 by Greg Rusedski who was then the UK’s tennis number one.

It is a sporting section of Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club at The Combs, in Thornhill, with the club having three all-weather courts with floodlights and a clubhouse with restroom, changing room and toilet facilities.

It is a members club and welcomes new members of all abilities and to mark its 25th anniversary this year, the club has reduced its annual membership fees to £25 for adults and £10 for juniors under 18.

Past achievements include winning the Yorkshire Community Club of the Year award for its community work, while one of the members entered into the Guinness Book of Records by playing tennis for 24 gruelling hours continuously against other club players.

More recently three junior members have competed successfully in Yorkshire County Championships and brought home many trophies.

Neo Hodkinson represented Yorkshire in the Under 14s Road to Wimbledon event where he played on the hallowed courts against other county representatives.

His brother Max became the most successful in his age group by winning the Bolton National Championship trophy, while their sister Thea is now also making her mark in regional competitions.

As well as housing highly promising young players Thornhill also has a men’s team which plays in the Huddersfield League.

It remains a friendly club with everybody welcome to play, regardless of experience or ability and enjoy tennis as members throughout the year.

The Club is also planning to offer inclusive tennis opportunities and work with the disability development officer.

The junior section has always been encouraged and from Thursday, November 3 a new six week coaching programme is being run by We Do Tennis, with ages 6-8: 4.15-5pm; 9-11: 5-6pm; 12-16: 6-7pm.

Coaching is available to members and non members, six weeks for £34.99.