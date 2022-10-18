Senior man Joe Sagar transferred his fine run of good form on the roads to the country with a comfortable win in the men's senior race.

He ran a time of 29:33 to finish eight seconds ahead of runner-up Nathan Edmondson, of Ilkley AC.

Leeds City’s Ethan Hussey was third in 30:05, but ever improving Spen runner Simon Bolland was not far behind, finishing in sixth place, in 30:47.

Jenni Muston led the Spenborough AC women runners home in the first West Yorkshire League Cross Country race of the season.

Other Spen runners were Edward Revell in 47th place and Ian Wilson in 75th of the 150 runners.

In the senior women's race Jenni Muston led the Spen contingent, recording a time of 21:54, in placing a fine 16th.

In behind, Angie Hall placed 23rd (22:33) and Natasha Geere 46th (24:51).

Winner was Knavesmire Harriers runner Emily Baines, who got home in 19:55, eight seconds ahead of Charlotte Knowles, of Wakefield Harriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the younger age groups Poppy Hen, running on her favored surface, was second in the under 15 girls race, seven seconds behind winner Rosie Thistlewood, from Wakefield Harriers.

Poppy was joined by Natasha Qyashie, who was 44th, and Sophie Parker, 56th.