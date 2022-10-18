Joe Sagar leads Spenborough Athletic Club charge in county league
The first West Yorkshire League Cross Country running races of the season took place at Nunroyd Park, in Guiseley, with Spenborough Athletics Club having a number of athletes taking part.
Senior man Joe Sagar transferred his fine run of good form on the roads to the country with a comfortable win in the men's senior race.
He ran a time of 29:33 to finish eight seconds ahead of runner-up Nathan Edmondson, of Ilkley AC.
Leeds City’s Ethan Hussey was third in 30:05, but ever improving Spen runner Simon Bolland was not far behind, finishing in sixth place, in 30:47.
Other Spen runners were Edward Revell in 47th place and Ian Wilson in 75th of the 150 runners.
In the senior women's race Jenni Muston led the Spen contingent, recording a time of 21:54, in placing a fine 16th.
In behind, Angie Hall placed 23rd (22:33) and Natasha Geere 46th (24:51).
Winner was Knavesmire Harriers runner Emily Baines, who got home in 19:55, eight seconds ahead of Charlotte Knowles, of Wakefield Harriers.
In the younger age groups Poppy Hen, running on her favored surface, was second in the under 15 girls race, seven seconds behind winner Rosie Thistlewood, from Wakefield Harriers.
Poppy was joined by Natasha Qyashie, who was 44th, and Sophie Parker, 56th.
Millie Rhodes placed seventh in the under 13 girls race while in the under 11 age races Hannah Whittaker was 21st and Eva Armitage 28th in the girls event and Kieran Hird 12th and Noah Byrne 18th in the boys race.