Key players Tom Hainsworth, Dom Flanagan and Dom Brambani were all unavailable and the bench had two debutants in Richard Noble and Lewis Symonds.

Cleckheaton came under pressure immediately and could not stop centre Jack Sowersby from crossing for the opening try, converted by James Watts.

They hit back well, though, as Richard Piper stole the ball in the tackle and Mike Hayward, James Wilson and Andy Piper then combined to send Braden Hunter in at the corner for his first try for the club.

To add to Cleck’s injury woes, Wilson left the game with a leg injury and on came Richard Noble for his first team debut.

He was to make an impact, however, and was quickly in the action as he took Dale Breakwell’s short pass to storm over from 20 metres out.

The made remained a see-saw affair with Driffield back in front as lock Sam Gleeson crashed over from short range and Watts added the extras.

They soon extended the lead with a well worked try for Ben Blacker, which was converted to make it 21-10.

Jack Marshall was a try scorer for Cleckheaton against Driffield.

Back came the hosts and when Richard Piper’s attempt to take a quick penalty was impeded by Bryce McKinnon the Driffield prop was sin-binned.

Cleckheaton advanced down the left and won a penalty, quick thinking by Dale Breakwell then saw him put in a crosskick that found Hunter who charged in for his second try, which was converted by Breakwell to make it 21-17 at half-time.

Thiu Barnard was sin-binned after the break for a deliberate knock-on and the hosts went down to 13 when Ollie Depledge was yellow carded for something he said.

But the visitors were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage as they came up against some solid defence.

Cleck counter attacked and after Hunter kicked ahead, Jack Marshall followed up to score.

Driffield went back in front with a Blacker penalty, but the home team clinched victory when Breakwell landed a mighty 48-metre penalty with three minutes left.

Bailey Smith took the MOM award for Cleckheaton while Driffield's second row Sam Gleeson to the visitors award.

It is local derby time for Cleckheaton this Saturday as they make the short trip to North Dean to face Heath for their next Regional One North East fixture, kick off 3pm.