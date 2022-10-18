The narrow victory in an entertaining game lifted Cleckheaton back up to seventh in the table with a record now of three wins and three defeats.

They face a big test to keep the momentum going in an upward direction when entertaining Driffield this Saturday, but can be encouraged that the early season pacesetters suffered their first defeat last weekend against Billingham.

And Phoenix stood four points in front of Cleck before last Saturday’s game so this big test was answered and more of the same will be looked for at Moorend.

Dale Breakwell was on target with two conversions and a drop-goal in Cleckheaton's narrow win at Doncaster Phoenix.

An early clearance by Dom Flanagan was sliced and it left him limping for the rest of the half. But it was the visitors who exerted some pressure after a Dale Breakwell 50/22.

Mike Hayward put a chip ahead over the Phoenix line and they were forced to make a goal-line drop-out. But their line remained intact and with the help of a couple of penalties the hosts made their way downfield to take the lead with a penalty kicked by their former Doncaster Knights full-back Steve McColl.

Ferocious defence thwarted Phoenix and an impressive counter ruck gave Ollie Depledge a chance to clear, but his kick failed to reach touch and a swift counter attack down the left saw Phoenix scrum-half Matty Drennan cross for a try, improved by McColl to make it 10-0 on 19 minutes.

Cleckheaton put their first points on the board as Jack Marshall created an overlap for Hayward to score.

But Phoenix hit back with second row Kearen Wilson scoring to make it 15-5 at half-time.

Dom Flanagan was replaced at half-time, Bailey Smith slotting in at full-back with Marshall moving to the wing.

Cleckheaton began their fightback when Breakwell kicked into the home 22 and prop Liam Cooling was sin-binned. The visitors took advantage and after a couple of drives captain Richard Piper forced his way over the line for a try converted by Breakwell.

From the restart, Phoenix put the ball into touch on the full, the scrum rumbled forward and good hands from the backs saw Tom Hainsworth feed Marshall for his fourth try of the season.

With Breakwell adding the extras Cleckheaton had the lead for the first time at 19-15.Phoenix hit back, however, and after Richard Piper was sin-binned for a high shot McColl kicked the penalty to make it a one point game with 20 minutes to go.

Cleckheaton responded to their challenge and Breakwell landed a smart drop-goal from 30 metres out.

Dom Brambani and Hainsworth combined to set Hayward free, but he was deemed to have not released in the tackle.

