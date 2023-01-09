Cleckheaton run out of steam after providing big test for Alnwick high flyers

After scoring two tries in three minutes at one stage fifth-placed Cleckheaton led their second-placed visitors 18-14 to raise hopes of a fantastic victory to start 2023.However, they could not maintain their success with a cold virus that had affected several of their players perhaps playing a part as Alnwick responded to being behind by running up 19 unanswered points in the remainder of the match, denying the hosts even a bonus point for their efforts.

Fly-half Dale Breakwell tried to give Cleck a flying start, but sent a drop-goal attempt wide. He was successful in the tenth minute, though, as he put the home side ahead with a long range penalty from just inside half-way.

But Alnwick hit back with prolific points scorer Evan Moir, who was the division’s golden boot winner last year and is second so far this season, levelling with a penalty.

Tom Hainsworth scored one try and set up another for Cleckheaton against Alnwick.

Pressure then led to the opening try of the game from centre Sam Eggleston six minutes later, with Moir hitting the bar with the conversion attempt.

Cleckheaton missed a great opportunity for their first try when Tom Hainsworth made a break and player-coach Thiu Barnard took the ball on. He went for the line himself and went close, but a pass may have been a better option with men in support.

Breakwell had two more pots at goal, again from distance, falling short from just outside the 10-metre line, but nailing his kick in first half injury-time to make it 8-6 at the break.

Cleckheaton made a sloppy start to the second half as they knocked on from the kick-off and gave away a penalty that allowed Moir to stretch the lead to five points.

Full-back Jack Marshall was then sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on and the resulting penalty was kicked by Moir.

But that was the cue for the hosts to have their best spell of the match, starting when Hainsworth sent Mikey Hayward away for a try in the 58th minute that was converted by Breakwell.

Hainsworth himself went over three minutes later and although Breakwell could not convert this time Cleckheaton were now 18-14 ahead.

However, they had few further attacking opportunities in the last 20 minutes as Alnwick ramped up the pressure to show why they are challenging at the top.

Desperate home defence was not enough and flanker Ali Blackett scored a try in the 67th minute to give Alnwick a lead they would not lose again.

Moir’s conversion made it 21-19 and six minutes later Eggleston’s break was backed up by Charlie Farmer, with Cleck conceding a penalty in front of their posts.

A second penalty followed and winger Alex Robson cut through to score a try.

