Cleckheaton RUFC score three tries in vain against runaway leaders Billingham
Cleckheaton RUFC were unable to upset the odds on a long trip to the north east as they came back with nothing to show for their efforts against runaway leaders Billingham.
It was a long journey made more in hope than expectation for Cleckheaton as they were up against the Regional One North East table toppers who boasted a record of 12 wins and just one defeat before the match.
They had their moments in the game and managed to cross for three tries, which was no mean feat, but ended up losing 45-18.
Billingham were ahead from the seventh minute when they scored their first try, which was converted.
Cleckheaton hit back with a Dale Breakwell penalty before the hosts crossed for their second converted try to make it 14-3.
The response was swift again with James Wilson touching down for the visitors’ first try.
But a further converted try on the stroke of half-time made it 21-8 at the interval.
A strong start to the second half saw Billingham extend their advantage with two tries, but hopes of a comeback were raised when Jack Marshall then Bradley Marsden both went over to make it 33-18 with 15 minutes left.
However, the home team had the final word as they crossed for two tries in the last eight minutes to complete their 45-18 victory.
The result took Billingham 19 points clear at the top of the Regional One North East table while Cleckheaton remain in fifth place ahead of their next game, which is on Saturday, January 7, at home to second-placed Alnwick.