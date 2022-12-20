With the Rams relegated from the Betfred Championship in 2022 there will be no league meeting between the two neighbours next season so the only time the teams could lock horns would be if they were drawn together in a cup competition.

Fans therefore are urged to make the most of the upcoming festive Heavy Woollen Derby, which takes place at Batley’s to Fox's Biscuits Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is 12 noon and tickets are £15 adults and free for juniors.

The Bulldogs will be aiming to give fans a first look at new additions for the 2023 season, including exciting young full-back Aiden McGowen, who has joined on loan from Huddersfield Giants for the 2023 campaign, and big front row man Samy Kibula, who was at Bradford last season.

Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams in action against each other in 2022. Picture: Neville Wright www.imagewrights.com

Winger Perry Whiteley could play against the Batley players who were his teammates in 2022 if he makes his debut for Dewsbury alongside possibly their other signings, Owen Restall, Jack Coventry, Ronan Dixon, Caelum Jordan, Tom Wilkinson and Joe Summers, Louis Collinson, George Collins, Matt Garside and Elliot Morris who will help make up a significantly restructured squad for next season.

Local business Spinners Fisheries are pleased to be sponsoring this year’s Boxing Day Spectacular with owners Sofia and Simon Render saying: “Rugby League plays a huge part in our local community and as a community business we’re thrilled to be supporting this historic local derby fixture between two of the most iconic clubs in the game.

"It’s brilliant to have the players, coaches and mascots visit our restaurant and we can’t wait for our trip to The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on December 26.”