Cleckheaton RUFC off and running in higher league with win in opening game of season

They travelled to Scunthorpe’s Heslam Park for the first time in several years and came away with a hard earned 26-22 victory.

Familiar faces from last season’s successful squad made up most of the team with Andy Piper at prop, Robin Bennett and Niall Jackson making up the front row, Josh Plunkett and Thiu Barnard at lock, Joe Flanagan and Brad Marsden on the flanks and skipper Richard Piper at number eight.

Ollie Depledge and Dale Breakwell were in the halves, James Wilson and Dom Flanagan on the wings with Tom Hainsworth and Mike Hayward in the centres and the returning Bailey Smith at full-back.

Dale Breakwell kicked six goals in Cleckheaton's win at Scunthorpe. Picture: Jim Fitton

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Replacements were Ben Thrower, Tom Breakwell and Alex Dawson, who has returned after a spell with Brodlieans.

Scunthorpe were well established as a level 5 team and a tough game was expected and indeed was delivered.

The hosts had the better of the early exchanges and took the lead with a penalty before an immediate reply saw Ollie Depledge gather Breakwell’s restart to race away for the first try, which was converted by Breakwell.

With Breakwell adding two penalty goals Cleckheaton had opened up a 13-3 lead.

Scunthorpe took advantage of some Cleck indiscipline to work their way back into the game, kicking three penalties to reduce their deficit to one point.

But Breakwell slotted another two penalties over for the visitors, the second from more than 50 metres out, to make it 19-12 at half-time.

Scunthorpe made a determined start to the second period and scored their first try after spinning the ball out to their left for their winger to cross.

With the conversion missed they remained two points behind and after an end to end period did not produce a score it was Cleck who came up with a crucial try on 67 minutes.

Following a scrum on the home 22, a poor pass had the hosts’ backs under pressure and Hayward gathered to score next to the posts. Breakwell kept up his 100 per cent kicking record and it was 26-17.

Scunthorpe put Cleckheaton under big pressure in the closing stages and managed another try wide out.

With five minutes left the visitors needed to hold on for a hard fought victory, but they dug in to achieve their aim.