Brad Schmulian leads Woodlands’ champions home for final day win

Schmulian cracked 17 fours in his unbeaten 109 and in the process he went past 1,000 league runs for the season.

Liam Collins (31) gave support as Woodlands chased down Ossett’s 201-8 score to win with a five-wicket margin by the 32nd over.Former Hanging Heaton opener Nick Connolly, in his last game, scored 39 for Ossett and took his run total to the season up to 1,197. But his team never quite got on top of a bowling attack led by Schmulian with 3-29.

Bottom of the table Batley bowed out of the Premier Division on a winning note as they beat their fellow relegated side Cleckheaton by five wickets.Yasir Ali led them home with 56 off 33 balls, including 11 fours, and was backed up by Naveed Hafeez (45), Roheil Hussain (41) and Kasir Maroof (31no) as Cleckheaton’s 229 score was overhauled despite 4-73 from teenager spinner Mohammad Ibrahim Ahmed.

Bradford League champions Woodlands with the Premier Division trophy they have retained. Picture: Ray Spencer

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Mally Nicholson (64) and Toby Booth (33) had led a recovery for Cleckheaton after they had been reduced to 59-6.

Umar Farooq (3-37) posed the most threat for Batley.

Hanging Heaton have finished in eighth place after losing their final game of the season by seven wickets to Bankfoot.

Spinner Seif Hussain (6-23) was their destroyer as they were all out for 191 despite 60 from opener Nick Lindley and 48 by Adam Patel.

Hartshead Moor are safe from relegation in Division Two despite losing by 49 runs to Bowling Old Lane.

Although Lewis Lomax claimed 4-70, Old Lane were able to post a 257-9 total and Moor were all out for 208, Hasnat Yousaf (41), Iqbal Khan (36) and Andrew Gale (35) their top scorers.

Hopton Mills can still finish in the top three in Division Two after they cruised to a 207-run win over Wakefield St Michael’s.Sohail Hussain (69), Chris Scott (64), Kashif Talib (59) and Umar Abbas (36) batted well as Mills made 278.St Michael’s were then skittled out for 71 with Abbas taking 6-31.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow’s promotion hopes in Division Three suffered a blow with a surprise 90-run loss to lowly Windhill & Daisy Hill.

Although Wajid Hussain hit 47 and Paul Cooper 44 they were dismissed for 197 in reply to 287-7.

It left them just one point ahead of Scholes in the battle for second place going into the final round of fixtures.

Scholes maintained their challenge with a six-wicket win over bottom side Crossbank Methodists.Mahleb Mahmood took 5-40 as Crossbank Methodists were dismissed for 121 and Christian Jackson (67no) saw Scholes home.

Shahzad Khalil (29) top scored for Crossbank.

Division Three champions Liversedge made it 20 wins from 21 games as they beat Adwalton by three wickets.James Lunn (5-37) and Adam Clarke (3-36) paced the way for the latest win as their opponents were bowled out for 173.

It was not plain sailing for Liversedge in their reply, but Parvaise Khan (50), Adam Clarke (33no) and Lunn (29no) ensured they got home.

Opener Corey Roebuck hit his maiden Bradford League century for Spen Victoria as they defeated Rodley by 20 runs.Roebuck hit 17 fours and a six in an unbeaten knock of 139, while Matthew Hammond (63) joined him in an opening stand of 160 before Spen went on to reach 275-4.Rodley were all out for 255 with Junaid Jamshed taking 4-59.

In Division One, Gomersal beat East Ardsley by 20 runs after making 242 with good contributions from Richard Wear (73), Graham Hilton (53) and Nicholas Schofield (34).

Ardsley were kept to 222-8 in their reply, Schofield, Rob Warriner and Jonathan Boynton taking two wickets each.

Birstall’s late season batting struggles continued as they were dismissed for 130 on their way to a six-wicket loss to promotion-chasing Carlton.

Brad Lay (35) and Eric Austin (32no) top scored, but the total was never likely to present any problems to Carlton.

Despite a superb century from Sam Gatenby, East Bierley went down by five wickets to Morley.